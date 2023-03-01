Everything to Know About Paramount+'s 'Frasier' Reboot

The new series follows Frasier as he moves to a new city and forges new relationships

Published on March 1, 2023
FRASIER -- Pictured: (l-r) Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Miles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, John Mahoney as Martin Crane


Frasier is coming back to our TV screens!

In February 2021, Paramount+ announced that the show will be revived for the streaming service, with original series star Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Since then, Paramount has made a slew of casting announcements and even shared the first glimpse of the script.

Though many actors are slated to reprise their iconic roles in the new series (including the recently-announced Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith), several will not be returning.

From the cast to the plot, here's everything to know about the Frasier reboot.

Who is starring in the Frasier reboot?

FRASIER -- "The Show Where Lilith Comes Back" Episode 16 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin


The show already has some big names attached, including Grammer as Frasier; Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier's son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's former college classmate; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, "the head of the psych department at an Ivy League university" per Deadline; Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew; and Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy's college roommate.

In March 2023, it was announced that Bebe Neuwirth would reprise her role as Lilith in a guest-starring role.

Who is not returning for the Frasier reboot?

FRASIER
David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer on the set of Frasier.

David Hyde Pierce will not be reprising his role as Dr. Niles Crane. Grammar previously talked to PEOPLE about Hyde Pierce's decision not to return, noting that it played a large role in how they shaped the reboot.

"David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer said of his onscreen brother. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act. It's an entirely new life for him."

He added that they'll also explain the absence of the other people from his past, including Niles, Roz and Daphne (as well as his father Martin, played by John Mahoney, who died in 2018).

"We'll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such," said Grammer. "But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there."

What is the Frasier reboot about?

FRASIER -- Pictured: Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane


Per the official logline from CBS Studios, the series follows Frasier in "a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill."

Speaking with PEOPLE in November 2022, Grammer added that the series will still find ways to pay tribute to the original.

"He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer said. "I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

Who is producing the Frasier reboot?

Frasier Revival Show Pilot Officially Starts Filming: 'And So It Begins, Again'


Grammer is executive producing the show with Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who are writing the script, will also executive produce. James Burrow is also directing the first two episodes.

When does the Frasier reboot premiere?

FRASIER -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe


The Frasier reboot doesn't currently have a release date, but it will be available to stream on Paramount+.

