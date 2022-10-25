Frankie Muniz is hoping for a Malcolm in the Middle revival — and he's not the only cast member in support of the idea!

Muniz, who starred in the Emmy-winning sitcom as a teen, revealed in a recent interview that his former costar Bryan Cranston has been working on getting the cast together for a reunion.

"He's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," Muniz, 36, told Fox News of Cranston, who played his onscreen father Hal. "So there might be something."

When asked if he would join the project, Muniz said he "would be down, 100 percent."

"When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show," he shared. "But also, in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over. I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience."

Getty

Malcolm in the Middle, led by Muniz as the titular character, ran for seven seasons from 2000-2006. It also starred Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan.

The series followed the lives of the Wilkersons, a dysfunctional family of six that includes various personality types like a studious son, an overbearing mother, an immature father and a troublemaking brother.

Malcolm in the Middle. Fox/Everett

Though the show premiered more than two decades ago, Muniz said he hadn't really appreciated its quality until more recently.

"When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid. We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife [Paige Price]. We [watched] all 151 episodes," he explained to Fox News. "I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.'"

"I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to," he added. "But I don't know - we'll see what happens."

RELATED VIDEO: Frankie Muniz's Secret Health Battle: How He Survived a Racing Accident & Mysterious Mini-Strokes

While a revival is not yet confirmed, Cranston, 66, did previously gather the cast for a virtual reunion in 2020.

He wrote in the announcement at the time: "Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on #MalcolmintheMiddle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?! Makes me smile to think about that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

That same year, Cranston told E! News that he "hopes" the cast could reunite for a revival, "for no other reason than I miss those people like crazy."

"I'd love to," he added. "There's a possibility. We want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family, 10 years later, or whatever—12 years later. It's not unheard of."