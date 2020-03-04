Frankie Muniz Opens Up About His ‘Magical’ Wedding to Paige Price

They say rain on your wedding day is good luck — what about a little fire?

As actor Frankie Muniz and his longtime love Paige Price prepared to exchange vows on their wedding day Feb. 21, things got a little heated.

“Paige had decided she wanted dry florals for the decor, and we also had candles lining the walkway,” Muniz, 34, explains. “They looked incredible. But right as the officiant started, some of the flowers were knocked into a candle and literally, 10 foot flames. Everyone was screaming!”

Luckily, “they put it out really quickly and then we just continued,” says Muniz. “It was definitely a memorable moment!”

Still, for the former Malcolm in the Middle star and his bride, 27, who together own the shop Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars in their Phoenix hometown, there were plenty of notable moments to go around.

In fact, the planning of the wedding itself was something to behold.

The couple eloped in October as they were waiting for their home to be renovated following a devastating flood. “It was just five of us there,” Muniz recalls. “We hiked up Camelback Mountain at sunset and just got married! But we still wanted to have a wedding. And we planned on it being pretty small so we could have it at our house. Timing was perfect, but then 10 days before, we realized, there is no way we can have it here. We waited a year and a half for our house to be built, no way am I having the floors scratched!”

Ultimately, says Muniz: “We planned a wedding in 10 days. And it turned out better than we could have imagined.”

The couple, who have been together for four years, worked with Brittany Tretta at Wedding Bells to create an intimate haven with blooms by Form Floral at monOrchid, an event space in Phoenix.

Before the ceremony, Muniz and Price got ready together. “It was a really cool experience,” says Muniz. “Walking out [into the ceremony] holding hands was just magical.”

After reciting heartfelt vows (the groom’s were nine minutes long!), 40 friends and family members gathered for a five-course dinner catered by The Dressing Room that included steak and sea bass, and for dessert, bee pollen panna cotta and maple bread pudding with vanilla ice cream.

“We didn’t need a party,” says Muniz of the low-key reception. “We just wanted it to be about us and having a nice meal and connecting with our friends and family.”

And despite the fact that they were technically already married, Muniz says the wedding was no less special — in fact, even more so.

“I never thought the wedding would have such a big impact on me,” says Muniz. “It was the most magical thing we’ve ever done together. I already love Paige more than a human can love someone, but this made me love her even more.”

As for what’s next?

“I’m so happy to be married,” says Muniz. “We are just enjoying it all. And we definitely want to have kids!”