Malcolm is off the market!

Frankie Muniz is married, PEOPLE can confirm. The Malcolm in the Middle star and fiancée Paige Price, who eloped Oct. 3, had a wedding on Friday, Feb. 21, which was four years to the day from when they first met.



“Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect. From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the isle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us,” Muniz exclusively tells PEOPLE about their big day.

“I always thought it was such a cliché for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say,” he shares. “No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!”

The Dancing with the Stars alumnus proposed to Price in November 2018 at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona.

“So thankful this Thanksgiving for my FIANCEE!” Muniz, 34, wrote in his engagement announcement on Instagram. “Yep, @pogprice said yes! She makes my life instantly better! We’re eating our Thanksgiving dinner at Boston Market, but I wouldn’t want it any other way, as long as i have her by my side! #sheismyrock.”

Price dedicated a touching post to the actor as well.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father,” she wrote. “Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”

“Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me,” she continued. “You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife.”

“P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals,” she added. “P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that.”

The newlyweds are already partners professionally. In 2018, Muniz and Price purchased a small specialty shop, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars, nestled inside the Frontier Shops courtyard in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We were looking for something to do together,” Muniz told the Arizona Republic in January 2019. “We had been customers at the store before and we just knew we liked the product and we wanted to do something together. Now, it’s become our lives.”

Price picks out the inventory and runs the store’s social media and company website, while Muniz handles the store’s finances.

“I love doing payroll. I love doing anything with the financials,” he said. “I’m a numbers guy, so this has been like a dream come true for me.”

“I think in the end, we cancel out each other’s weaknesses,” Price added. “Where Frankie might not be on top of something, I’m on top of it. Or if I’m not on top of something, Frankie always has my back.”

Previously, Muniz told PEOPLE about Price, “Paige and I, we don’t spend a minute apart. I think she went to get her hair done like three days ago and that was the first time that we spent more than like 20 minutes apart in only about three years. So we just get along really well and I never get bored of her. She probably gets frustrated with me because I’m a little neurotic, but we just have fun all the time. So it’s great to have someone that you can spend so much time with and that you want to keep spending time with. We don’t get tired of each other.”