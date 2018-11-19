Frankie Muniz Is Engaged! Malcolm in the Middle Star to Tie the Knot with Paige Price

Frankie Muniz is engaged!

The Malcolm in the Middle star and Dancing with the Stars alum is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Paige Price.

In a loving Instagram post on Monday, Price shared photos from what appears to be the romantic moment the pair got engaged at Sunday’s Lantern Fest at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you,” Price captioned a series of happy Instagram photos of the couple smiling, kissing and embracing under the lantern-filled night sky.



“Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling,” she continued.

She added of her now-fiancé, “I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that..“

It’s been a bittersweet time for the 32-year-old actor.

While he’s now celebrating his recent engagement, the happy news comes on the heels of loss and devastation for Muniz.

Last week, Muniz revealed that he “arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he tweeted. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting,” Muniz continued. “I just need some support.”

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 17, 2018

The actor’s luck had not improved by Saturday. “Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house,” he updated his followers. “This has been an eventful week.”

Amid the destruction, Muniz has leaned on Price as his cornerstone of support.

“Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I’d be lost without her,” he thanked her on Twitter Nov. 15. “She’s so strong and exactly what I need.”

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true,” he added. “You wouldn’t believe the destruction.”

Muniz was previously engaged to his ex-girlfriend, Jamie, in 2005, and later to publicist Elycia Marie Turnbow in 2011.