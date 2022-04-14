Frank Langella Fired by Netflix After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Frank Langella is accused of making an inappropriate joke to a female costar on the set of Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher

Netflix has reportedly fired Frank Langella from the limited series The Fall of the House of Usher after the Tony Award-winning actor was accused of sexual misconduct.

The actor, 84, was set to star in the eight-episode series as Roderick Usher but was removed after an investigation determined he had been involved in inappropriate behavior while on set, Deadline reported. His role will now be recast.

The Mike Flanagan miniseries, based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name, is halfway through production, so the scenes Langella has already filmed will be reshot once another actor is cast, the outlet added. In the meantime, the miniseries will continue filming without Roderick Usher's scenes.

Netflix had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The Oscar-nominated actor is accused of making a lewd joke on the set of the series and allegedly touching a female costar's leg, according to TMZ.

A rep for Langella did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

For the series, Flanagan and Trevor Macy serve as executive producers under their Intrepid Pictures production company with Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Melinda Nishioka of Intrepid Pictures will co-executive produce. Flanagan will also step in as director for half of the series, and Fimognari will direct the other half, per Deadline.

Langella was first cast in The Fall of the House of Usher in December alongside Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly, Flanagan announced in a series of tweets in December.

He described the show as "a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," adding, "To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures."

Continued Flanagan: "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy."

"We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… 'Once upon a midnight dreary…,' " he added.