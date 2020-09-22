The Borgias Star François Arnaud Comes Out as Bisexual
"Not ashamed. Not invisible," François Arnaud said of being bisexual
François Arnaud has come out as bisexual in hopes of combatting stereotypes.
In honor of Bi Visibility Day on Wednesday, Arnaud, 35, shared his truth, explaining in a lengthy post on his Instagram Story that he had long chosen to remain silent on the matter due to a "fear of oversharing" and "because 'masculinity' is the most fragile currency."
"Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I'd taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself — for the ten-thousandth time — how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me," Arnaud wrote.
He said this is a plight that many bisexual men experience.
"I'm sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people's assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected," Arnaud said. "Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because 'masculinity' is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference."
Arnaud said he believes he also kept quiet "because it's really f------ scary to give up your privilege."
"Without a doubt because of stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality," he wrote.
"But here's the thing," Arnaud continued. "Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist. No wonder it's still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations."
Arnaud concluded his message, writing: "So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect."
"I've always considered myself bisexual," he asserted, adding that he isn't "confused or trying to look edgy."
He added: "Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible."
Arnaud is most known for his role as Cesare Borgia in the 2011-2013 series The Borgias. He also memorably starred as Sebastien Raine in a 2017 episode of Schitt's Creek, which racked up win after win at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, and as Manfred Bernardo in Midnight, Texas.