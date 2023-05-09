Francia Raisa Opens Up About Online Bullying amid Selena Gomez Social Media Drama: 'It's Pretty Bad'

The How I Met Your Father actress says being "bullied" online is "messing with me mentally" amid her rumored fallout with Selena Gomez

Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 9, 2023 10:30 AM
Francia Raisa attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood
Francia Raisa. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Francia Raisa is opening up about the impact online bullying is having on her.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old actress said she has been receiving "pretty bad" comments online and is being "bullied" amid her rumored drama with Selena Gomez, whom she donated a kidney to in 2017.

"I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p---y and rips out your other kidney, you f ---ing whore,' " Raisa told TMZ.

"The only thing I'm going to say is in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena," the How I Met Your Father star continued. "She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health [Rare Impact Fund], and I believe Rare Beauty even just had an event for mental health. So the fact that I'm now being bullied as I am, it's messing with me mentally."

"To me, it's not what anyone wants for someone. She's literally out there saying, 'Please stop,' so I don't understand why it's not stopping — not just for me, but others that are also being antagonized online," she added.

Selena Gomez (L) and Francia Raisa attend Billboard Women In Music 2017
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As for how she is dealing with the negativity online, Raisa said she is "doing my best to not listen to, or read [comments]."

"I'm very happy," the Grown-ish star explained. "I'm living my life. I'm sending love to everyone. I understand. I've been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself."

She added, "I totally, totally, totally get it, but it's not nice. I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop."

Raisa's comments came after another interview with TMZ earlier this month where she dodged questions about her friendship with Gomez, 30, and whether or not she will start refollowing her on social media.

Honoree Francia Raisa, Impact Award for Performance in a Sitcom, attends the NHMC 2022 Impact Awards Gala
Francia Raisa. JC Olivera/Getty Images

The actresses, who have known each other since 2007, were rumored to have had a falling out late last year after Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone and said that she doesn't have many famous friends and only listed Taylor Swift as an example of a close friendship.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post celebrating Swift and Gomez's friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting," before later deleting the comment.

Gomez seemingly responded to Raisa by commenting on a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift. She wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

The Only Murders in the Building star received a kidney transplant from Raisa nearly six years ago after struggling with life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus.

In March, Gomez said she is forever "in debt" to Raisa during an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear…, where she also called Raisa her "best friend."

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,' " recalled Gomez in the documentary. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky."

She continued, "I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way."

The decision, added the actress and musician, has made her "in debt" to Raisa.

"I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia," she said. "The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

