Francia Raisa Tearfully Describes Encounter with 'Violent' Trump Supporters She Says Harassed Her

"[They were] pointing at me and laughing at a Mexican," Francia Raisa alleged in a Sunday Instagram video, through tears

Francia Raisa is speaking out about an encounter with supporters of President Donald Trump that she says had her fearing for her life.

On Sunday, the Grown-ish actress opened up in a tearful video on her Instagram Story from inside her car, alleging that she had been "boxed in" by Trump supporters while driving in southern California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f---ing boxed me in and they're pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, 'Ha ha.' And literally, I almost crashed because they wouldn't let me out," said a visibly shaken Raisa, 32, through sobs. "I was trying to go around it, and they were all stopping and going."

"They boxed me in on the f---ing freeway; all I wanted to do was go around, and they were just being so violent. I could've crashed. I could've f---ing crashed," she continued. "It was so dangerous, and I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That's what makes America great?"

"That's f---ed up. I could've f---ing died right now. That was so f---ing dangerous," Raisa said. "Pointing at me and laughing at a Mexican. Oh God, that was really f---ing scary."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Francia Raisa Francia Raisa Instagram

Image zoom Amber Riley Amber Riley Instagram

Amber Riley — who recently starred alongside Raisa in Jordin Sparks' music video for "Red Sangria" — came to Raisa's defense on her own Instagram Story.

"Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f--- out today, 'cause she was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car. A woman driving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f--- with her," the Glee alum said. "I was on the phone; I saw this myself."

Riley, 34, also recalled her own encounter with a Trump supporter who allegedly spit on her car inside a parking garage.

"In 2020, he saw a Black woman, decided that he was gonna try and punk me, and the m--------er spit on my car," said the actress and singer. "I really, honestly, don't have words for this. I don't."

"But I can say this: I'm not the one, the two or the three, okay?" Riley went on. "I'm not the person that's gonna take their phone out and make you famous when you're doing racist s---. I'mma beat your ass. I don't condone violence, but I do condone self-defense."

Image zoom Members of the Proud Boys face off against anti-Trump protesters outside a rally where President Trump officially launched his re-election campaign on June 18, 2019 Gerardo Mora/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots, Widow of Nick Cordero, Calls Trump "Disgraceful" for Minimizing Deadly Coronavirus

It was unclear how many drivers attended what some of the participants called a “Trump car parade,” similar to events elsewhere in the country. Social media videos show dozens of cars waving Trump flags.

Raisa's alleged encounter came one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C., for a Women's March in protest of Trump, 74, and his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

In addition to the Washington demonstration, more than 429 other marches — some socially distanced and others virtual — were expected to take place across the country on Saturday. Over 116,000 people had pledged to participate in the demonstrations as of that day.

"The first Women's March in 2017 was historic," Rachel Carmona, executive director of Women's March, said at the Washington rally, according to USA Today. "Now four years later ... with 17 days to go [until the election], we're going to finish what we started."

With the help of demonstrators, the group also hoped to send out 5 million text messages, urging female voters to make their voices heard in the upcoming election, according to the Washington Post.