Fran Drescher Wants Cardi B to Play Her Daughter in a Reboot of The Nanny

Fran Drescher is ready for a reboot of The Nanny — and she knows exactly who she would want to cast in the series!

Stopping by PeopleTV’s Chatter on Wednesday, Drescher, 61, spoke about a potential revival of the 1990s sitcom — saying that she’s on board for the project despite little interest from the current networks.

“I’m totally down with doing it,” she said. “I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!”

Still, that didn’t stop the actress from revealing her dream cast member for the show’s unofficial revival.

“I wanna do a sitcom with Cardi B,” Drescher said. “Wouldn’t she be great as my daughter?”

The idea for the casting came after Cardi stepped out in September wearing a head-to-toe cheetah ensemble during Milan’s Fashion Week. Posting a photo of her outfit to Instagram later on, the “I Like It” rapper attributed her look to Drescher.

“I was so flattered,” Drescher said of Cardi’s outfit. “I just thought she paid homage to me wearing animal print and said ‘Fran Drescher.'”

“And then I got my juices flowing and thought, ‘Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!'” Drescher continued, noting that her character’s daughter would not have her on-screen love Maxwell Sheffield as a father.

“Not from me and Mr. Sheffield, I would have to have a man of color. I’m down with the brothers.”

Fans have also expressed their approval of the duo working together on the revival.

After Cardi made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December — where the rapper’s outfit and hairstyle heavily resembled Drescher’s on the show — Twitter users started begging for Cardi to be cast in the series, calling it the “best concept” ever heard.

“I need Cardi B to star in a remake of The Nanny,” wrote one user.

“Watched the clip of @iamcardib on Jimmy Fallon and this lewk, that personality and accent made me think she’d be perfect for a reboot of ‘The Nanny,'” added another Cardi advocate. “Am I buggin’?”

Please… Jesus… Let them reboot the Nanny wit Cardi B… PLEASE — Trash Bandicoot 👨🏽‍💻 (@EazyDoesnt) July 26, 2018

A modern remake of The Nanny starring Cardi B is probably the best concept I’ve ever heard — ✨RyLee Bee✨ (@ryleesmakeup) January 6, 2018

While there’s been no official confirmation that the sitcom would be rebooted, Drescher previously said she and co-creator Peter Marc Jacob — who also happens to be her ex-husband — were in discussions to bring the comedy back to the small screen.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said in June. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

The Nanny premiered on CBS in 1993 and ran for six seasons before its finale in 1999. The show followed Drescher as “Fran Fine,” a failed bridal shop worker turned makeup saleswoman from Flushing, Queens, who finds herself the nanny to British Broadway producer and millionaire Maxwell Sheffield’s three children.