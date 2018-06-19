Fran Drescher Teases a Nanny Revival: 'We're Talking About It!'

Could The Nanny be the next beloved sitcom to get a network revival? Co-creator and star Fran Drescher sure thinks so!

On Monday, the actress, 60, told Entertainment Tonight that she and co-creator Peter Marc Jacob — who also happens to be her ex-husband — are in discussions to bring the comedy back to life.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said at Revolution: Broadway Sings for Pride, the annual charity concert in New York City. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

“I’m not mad at that suggestion,” she added, when asked if she’d let The Nanny take the slow left behind by ABC’s recently cancelled Roseanne revival. “I mean, I’m waiting to get the call.”

The Nanny premiered on CBS in 1993 and ran for six seasons before its finale in 1999. The show followed Drescher as “Fran Fire,” a failed bridal shop worker turned makeup saleswoman from Flushing, Queens, who finds herself the nanny to British Broadway producer and millionaire Maxwell Sheffield’s three children.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Drescher said the sitcom has left behind a sea of loyal fans. “People really love that show,” she said. “It’s unreal.”

“It was a turning point for me in my career without question,” she added, explaining how it allowed her the “ability to leverage celebrity for the greater good and [for] the things that I’m passionate about.”

Ironically, if a revival were to take place, Drescher would want her fictional Fran — who married Charles Shaughnessy’s Mr. Sheffield in the finale — to follow in her footsteps.

“She would’ve maybe gotten involved in more things [that] Fran Drencher is involved with,” Drescher said. “All kinds of things from environmental issues, to health, to civil liberties, that’s what I think Fran would be doing now — opening her big Queens mouth for the greater good.”

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can’t just pick up where we left off,” she said. “But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”

As fans wait for The Nanny, there are plenty of revivals to jump on board on, including Fuller House, Will & Grace, American Idol, Twin Peaks and the upcoming Murphy Brown. Reboots, meanwhile, are also filling up the schedule with new incarnations of everything from Dynasty, Charmed, and Queer Eye to game shows including Love Connection, Match Game and $10,000 Pyramid.