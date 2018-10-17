Fran Drescher Says She's 'Talking' to Cardi B's Team About Casting Rapper in a Nanny Reboot

Cardi B might be adding a huge TV credit to her resume.

Fran Drescher previously expressed interest in casting the rapper as her daughter in a reboot of beloved 1993–99 sitcom The Nanny — and she’s working to make it happen.

Speaking to ExtraTV at Universal Studios Hollywood, Drescher said she’s in talks with Cardi B‘s team about the potential project.

“[I’m] talking to her representation,” she said. “It’s really getting me excited. It’s fresh and it could be super fun.”

Drescher, 61, said she first got the idea after Cardi B, 26, paid homage to the actress when she stepped out in September wearing a head-to-toe cheetah ensemble during Milan’s Fashion Week, attributing her look to Drescher on Instagram.

“She started it because she kind of paid homage to me, putting our pictures side by side when she was wearing animal print and it was me in animal from The Nanny and that just went viral,” Drescher said. “That got my creative juices going.”

“She’s got a funny voice, too,” she added. “What kind of a great mother/daughter would we be? Amazing, I think.”

While appearing on PeopleTV’s Chatter earlier this month, Drescher said she’s on board with a potential revival of the sitcom despite little interest from networks.

“I’m totally down with doing it,” she said. “I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!”

She also said Cardi B would be “great” as her daughter.

Drescher has said she and co-creator Peter Marc Jacob — who happens to be her ex-husband — were discussing bringing the comedy back to the small screen.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said in June. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet.”

The Nanny premiered on CBS in 1993 and ran for six seasons before its finale in 1999. The show followed Drescher as Fran Fine, a failed bridal shop worker turned makeup saleswoman from Flushing, Queens, who finds herself the nanny to British Broadway producer and millionaire Maxwell Sheffield’s three children.