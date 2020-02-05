Fran Drescher Reveals the Demand Donald Trump Made When He Made a Guest Appearance on The Nanny

Fran Drescher is looking back at Donald Trump‘s guest appearance on her show The Nanny — and how he made a request that ended up altering the script.

Speaking with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Drescher, 62, revealed that there is “an interesting story” that accompanies Trump’s appearance on the CBS sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1993-1999.

“I stood in this scene and I said to the two of them, ‘Oh, all you millionaires are alike,'” Drescher explained of the scene in which Trump, 73, appeared, in 1996.

“And Peter [Marc Jacobson] — now my gay ex-husband — got a note from his assistant, Donald Trump’s assistant, that said, ‘Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He’s a billionaire, and we’d like you to change the script,'” Drescher explained.

But the Indebted star said she thought using the word “billionaire” “seemed too on the money.”

“Cause I know Fran would’ve, you know, described everyone who was rich as a millionaire,” she said of her character on the show, Fran Fine. “But to say ‘billionaire’ seems like a specific choice.”

“So we asked them if it would be okay if we wrote ‘zillionaire’ and he said that was fine,” she told Meyers with a laugh.

Drescher added, “And Peter somehow knew that he shouldn’t throw that away and he has it framed in his office.”

Last month, Drescher and Jacobson announced that an adaptation of The Nanny will be heading to Broadway for a musical adaptation with the help of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom, who will write the music along with Adam Schlesinger.

“We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny,” Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE in January. “We’re equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing.”

“Nobody is cast yet — we’re plotting — but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice,” the statement continued, with Drescher adding, “Of course I would do it myself. But we’d have to change the title to The Granny.“

Drescher teased in April of last year that she and her ex-husband were working with Bloom on “something that I think The Nanny fans are going to be very excited about. Something Nanny related.”

The actress has previously said she’d be “totally down” to do a revival of the sitcom.

“I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!” she told PeopleTV’s Chatter in October 2018.