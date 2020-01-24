Fran Drescher Reveals She Has a 'Friend with Benefits' — and Opens Up About Her Sex Life!

Fran Drescher is taking full advantage of the single life.

During the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket on Thursday, the 62-year-old Nanny star revealed that she has a “friend with benefits” who she spends intimate time with every month.

“You know, I’m kind of dating myself, and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating, I have my gay ex-husband who I love, and he fulfills a lot of needs,” she told Page Six, referring to Peter Marc Jacobson, who came out as gay after their marriage ended.

“I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits,” she shared, saying that relationship is “more than enough.”

“It’s delightful and delicious,” the actress dished, “but I’ve got a big life.”

“[We’re] very comfortable with each other and we have our routine,” she said. “It’s always the same experience. We really don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t date. What we do, we do great.”

As to what their bi-monthly meetups entail?

“He comes over, we hang out and we do the hot tub and I make us some food and we lay in bed and maybe we’ll watch tennis together, whatever it is, or a movie,” said Drescher. “We talk, we have good conversations.”

“Of course we have sex,” she added, “and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”

Drescher and her ex-husband Jacobson have maintained a close friendship since splitting. In 2011, the pair, who were high school sweethearts, opened up to PEOPLE about having a “tight” relationship.

“We work together. Go out to eat. Travel together. I feel like I still have a wife,” said Jacobson, 62.

Two years after their 21-year marriage ended in 1999, Jacobson told Drescher that he was gay.

“He got in touch with his true orientation,” she said matter-of-factly. “I can’t blame him for that.”

Jacobson recalled, “I still couldn’t even say the word ‘gay,’ but I confessed to Fran that I was dating men.”

And Drescher embraced him.

“Surviving cancer put everything into perspective,” she said, noting her uterine cancer battle. “I just wanted him to be happy.”

Following her split from Jacobson, the Happily Divorced actress married Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in September 2014. They split in 2016.