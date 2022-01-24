All seasons of The Nanny first became available on HBO Max last April

Fran Drescher Reunites with TV Mom Renée Taylor to Celebrate Fans Streaming The Nanny on HBO Max

Fran Drescher still has The Nanny on her mind!

In a video posted to Instagram Monday, Drescher acknowledged how fans are enjoying streaming The Nanny on HBO Max. The video also featured actress Renée Taylor, who played her character's mother, Sylvia Fine, on the popular series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everyone's loving The Nanny on HBO Max," Drescher, 64, said. "It's streaming with no commercials, completely original cut!"

As Taylor questioned the absence of commercials, Drescher said: "Ma, you press pause to get your snack!"

"Oh!" said Taylor, 88. "I was worried."

Captioning the post, Drescher wrote: "Now better than ever!"

The Nanny ran for six seasons on CBS between 1993 and 1999. Co-created by Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, the sitcom followed Fran Fine (Drescher) who unexpectedly takes on a job as a nanny after her boyfriend — who was also her boss — fired and dumped her.

The beloved series became available on HBO Max in April 2021.

Fran Drescher Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Previously, Drescher teased the possibility of the series being revived.

"We're talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "We're working on a very big project. It's going to be very exciting for the fans, but I'm not at liberty to announce it yet. But it's gonna be big."

Drescher has also "talked about it" with former costar Charles Shaughnessy, who played Maxwell Sheffield.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She actually had a really, really, I thought, genius idea," Shaughnessy, 66, told Entertainment Tonight last year.

"I just thought, 'This was very smart.' That's all I'll say," he continued. "I was very hesitant about anything, [but] I heard that and went, 'Oh, that'll work.' "

Shaughnessy has since said the possibility of a reboot or revival occurring "depends on a lot of moving parts."

charles shaughnessy Credit: CBS/Getty

"It would pick up, I guess, from where we were," he continued. "[Fran and Maxwell] would be married, the kids would be getting older by now they'd be some teenagers. And we would have probably have grandkids from the other kids. I don't want to give too much away, because I don't know if it's going to happen or not, but it would have all of that."

Shaughnessy added, "Then there's also been talk of a musical, a stage musical on Broadway, which I think is a great. That's part of the conversation. [So] it's not beyond the realm of possibility."

Though a reboot or revival is still uncertain, The Nanny cast came together for a virtual reunion in April 2020.