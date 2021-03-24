Fran Drescher Celebrates The Nanny Heading to HBO Max: 'Mark Your Calendars'

The Nanny aired for six seasons from 1993 to 1999

The Nanny fans rejoice!

All the way from Flushing, Queens, the iconic series starring Fran Drescher is heading HBO Max on April 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Guess what's coming to HBO Max on April 1?" Drescher said in an Instagram video announcing the news on Tuesday. "It's The Nanny! OMG — finally The Nanny is streaming on a great streaming channel so make sure you mark your calendars because beginning April 1 you'll be able to see all your favorite episodes of The Nanny on HBO Max. Go, why don't you!"

"We coming to HBOMAX WooHoo!!! 4/1/21 GO!" she captioned the video, which concluded with the 63-year-old actress blowing a kiss to her followers.

The Nanny aired for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. The show served as a catapult for Drescher, earning her two Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe nominations during the show's run.

In addition to Drescher as Fran Fine, the series starred Charles Shaughnessy as her onscreen love Maxwell Sheffield, as well as Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima and Renée Taylor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Nanny Image zoom Credit: CBS via Getty

In January 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Drescher is adapting the popular show for a Broadway musical alongside co-creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson.

"We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny," Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement. "We're equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing."

"Nobody is cast yet — we're plotting — but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice."