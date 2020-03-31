Fran Drescher and Original Cast of The Nanny Will Reunite for Virtual Table Read

Surprise! Fran Drescher and the original cast of the 1990s classic The Nanny are reuniting for a special fan experience.

On Tuesday, Drescher — the beloved sitcom’s co-creator and star— announced that the original cast will be coming together via Zoom to perform a virtual table read of the pilot episode, which aired in 1993.

“NANNY FANS ALERT,” Drescher, 62, captioned a photo of the cast, including onscreen love Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), reunited on Zoom. “It’s happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!! Link and time soon!”

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?” Drescher told Variety in a statement, referring to show’s co-creator and her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. “It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

According to Variety, the table read will be posted on the Sony Pictures YouTube page Monday morning and will feature Drescher, Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner. (James Marsden will not be participating.)

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Drescher is adapting her popular show for a Broadway musical alongside Jacobson.

“We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny,” Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement. “We’re equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing.”

“Nobody is cast yet — we’re plotting — but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice.”

Drescher added, “Of course I would do it myself. But we’d have to change the title to The Granny.“

The Nanny aired for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. The show catapulted Drescher into wider recognition, earning her two Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe nominations during the show’s run.