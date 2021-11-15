It may be Monday, but you might just have to save your worries for another day... because Fraggle Rock is back!

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock arrives on Apple TV+ on Jan. 21, and will see the return of the Jim Henson Company show's original characters — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — for 13 episodes. It follows the successful Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts released on the streaming service in 2020.

The original show's creator, Jim Henson, once described Fraggle Rock as "a high-energy, raucous musical romp." Despite its silliness and loud puppet characters, the hit children's series, which aired for five seasons on HBO from 1983 to 1987, dealt with important issues like prejudice, spirituality and more.

The new show will see the music-loving Fraggle friends "on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world," according to the streamer.

A new teaser recreates some iconic moments from the opening to the original series, including that unforgettable theme song.

Fraggle Rock Credit: The Jim Henson Company/Youtube; Apple TV/Youtube

The original intro sees Gobo running alone through the caves until he reaches an opening filled with his friends — and then kicks off the song in a chorus with all of them. In the new version, the five main characters are making their way through the cave together until Red turns around and sings, solo, "Dance your cares away!"

Safe to say you won't be able to get that song out of your head no matter which adorable puppet is singing it.

Fraggle Rock Credit: The Jim Henson Company/Youtube/Apple TV/Youtube

The transportation system within the Fraggles' cave dwellings also got an upgrade. The Doozers have been busy!

Fraggle Rock Credit: The Jim Henson Company/Youtube;Apple TV/Youtube

No Fraggle theme song is complete without the grand finale: Boober getting in one last, "Down in Fraggle Rock." In the new version, instead of just chilling out with some flowers, he's in the middle of ironing.

Fraggle Rock Red Swinging Credit: Apple TV/Youtube

It's difficult to represent the recreation of iconic "Weeeee!" and "Wowie!" sounds from the original opener which made their way into the new footage. Ditto some of the swinging and splash landings made by the fun-loving Fraggles. Consider this our best effort.

There were a few characters missing from the new teaser. The original opening to the show begins with an older man (a human man, not puppet!) and his dog, and then pans to a hole in the wall which leads to the Fraggles' caves. Midway through, Gobo is picked up by a Gorg, the giant-like creatures who view the Fraggles as pests who steal the radishes from their garden.

Fraggle Rock Giants Credit: The Jim Henson Company/Youtube

No word on if the Gorgs, the man or the dog will return in the new show.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.