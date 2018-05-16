Fox Settles Lawsuits from Nearly 20 Employees for $10 Million: Report

Fox has reportedly reached a settlement that could resolve nearly 20 pending lawsuits from both present and former employees.

“The company has now reached a major settlement that could resolve nearly all — if not all — pending lawsuits” in relation to gender and racial discrimination and hostile workplace claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports that attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents multiple plaintiffs, helped negotiate the deal with his firm. The deal was reportedly signed Wednesday and will include 19 settlements.

According to a source, nearly $10 million was negotiated upon — but not all plaintiffs received compensation, and not all wanted to drop their claims.

“The parties have reached mutual agreements that resolve various cases involving Fox News employees,” Fox News said in a statement confirming the deal.

The reported settlement comes eight months after Twenty-First Century Fox paid out approximately $50 million in settlements related to sexual harassment and discrimination allegations at Fox News during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The company disclosed the amount in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fox disclosed in May that it had incurred $45 million in costs tied to harassment allegations in the nine months leading up to March 31, including $10 million in the first three months of 2017.

In the annual report, 21st Century Fox noted that allegations of misconduct could still “impact the operations and management” of Fox News and precipitate future litigation. But the company “does not currently anticipate that the ultimate resolution of any such pending matters will have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial condition, future results of operations or liquidity.”