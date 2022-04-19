Fox News' Jesse Watters Jokes About Flattening Future Wife's Tires So He Could Drive Her Home
Jesse Watters recently remembered a very unconventional tactic that, he cracked, he once used to try and win his now-wife's favor.
On an episode of his panel series The Five last week, the Fox News host, 43, said he once "let the air out of" now-wife Emma's tires when he "was trying to get [her] to date" him.
"She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car," said Watters in his story about how they got acquainted, drawing laughter and questions from the rest of the group.
The moment subsequently went viral on social media, drawing a range of reactions and criticism.
And while Emma, 29 — who worked with Watters at the time — didn't know the story before her husband told it on air, "Now she does!" he told his colleagues on The Five.
Joked Greg Gutfeld, "You're basically the Zodiac Killer."
"It has a happy ending!" replied Watters, who wed Emma in December 2019. "We're married!"
"Is that the first time you did it or did you use that before?" asked Jeanine Pirro.
"Works like a charm," said Watters.
Watters was previously married to Noelle Inguagiato. They finalized their divorce in 2019, after 10 years of marriage, and share twin daughters.
He and Emma tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed their now-1-year-old son, Jesse Jr., in April 2021.
"Married the love of my life one year ago today," Emma captioned a gallery of wedding snapshots on their first anniversary. "And what a year it's been."
She added, "I love you forever @jessewatters and can't wait for our next chapter - coming soon❤️❤️❤️❤️💙."