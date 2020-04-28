Fox News Drops Commentators Diamond & Silk over Controversial Coronavirus Remarks: Reports

Image zoom Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fox News has reportedly cut ties with political commentators Diamond and Silk after they made controversial comments about the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News and streaming service Fox Nation "no longer have a relationship" with the pair, according to Deadline. The Daily Beast was the first to report the news. (A Fox News spokeswoman had no comment.)

Diamond and Silk — Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richards, respectively — were locked out of their Twitter account following a tweet criticizing the coronavirus stay-at-home order — and instead suggesting that staying indoors with "will make people sick."

“The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment.” they wrote. “Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!”

Though the duo, who have previously proclaimed themselves to be President Donald Trump’s "most loyal supporters," deleted the tweet, they continued to speak critically of the government's coronavirus policies.

On Monday, they claimed that self-isolation was taking away from their "freedoms."

"We are the United States, not Communist China," they wrote. "This Deep State experiment that we've all been suckered into must end or we will no longer have our freedoms or our country. We were asked to go inside to flatten the curve, not the economy. #OpenUpAmerica"

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the duo also recently suggested that the number of reported deaths due to the viral illness are inflated and have pushed several conspiracy theories.

Diamond and Silk became popular during the 2016 election, making regular appearances on Fox News. After receiving praise from Trump himself, they began providing weekly videos for Fox Nation after it launched its online video network.

They last posted a video on April 7, but on Monday they tweeted, "Haters keep saying they hate Diamond and Silk, but you can't hate what you ain't never loved!"

Trump replied, tweeting, "But I love Diamond & Silk, and so do millions of people!"

