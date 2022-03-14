Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Hospitalized with Injuries While Reporting in Ukraine

“Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to Hall’s colleagues

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured Monday while covering Russia's war in Ukraine and was subsequently hospitalized, PEOPLE confirms.

The network's CEO, Suzanne Scott, said in a note to employees that Hall, a Washington, D.C.-based State Department correspondent, was hurt while reporting for the network.

"Earlier today our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine," Scott said. "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

The statement was read on the air.

Hall, 39, is an experienced war correspondent, according to his Fox News bio, which states he's covered conflicts from the front lines in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Egypt, Haiti and Iran. He joined Fox News in 2015.

"The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance," Scott said in her memo. "This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone."

A citizen of the U.S. and the U.K., Hall has also written for The New York Times, The Sunday Times, the BBC, The London Times, Agence France Presse and reported for British TV stations ITN and Channel 4, according to his bio.

"We will update everyone as we know more," Scott said. "Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers."

News of Hall's injuries comes after award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud, 50, was killed in Ukraine after reportedly being shot by Russian soldiers.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, has said Renaud "paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty, and ruthlessness of the aggressor." (Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.)

ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine | Credit: Andrew Marienko/AP/Shutterstock

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but scores of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."