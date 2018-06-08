Fox News’ Charles Krauthammer has revealed in a heartbreaking open letter that he has just weeks left to live.

Krauthammer, 68, announced in a Washington Post column titled “A note to readers” on Friday that his cancer has returned and that his “fight is over.”

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me,” began Krauthammer, who regularly appeared on Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

The journalist said that he underwent surgery in August “to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen,” which he believed to be successful. Unfortunately, “it caused a cascade of secondary complications,” and he has since been in the hospital battling them.

“It was a long and hard fight with many setbacks, but I was steadily, if slowly, overcoming each obstacle along the way and gradually making my way back to health,” he wrote.

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly,” said Krauthammer. “My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

He continued by thanking his doctors, caregivers, friends and “all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News, and Crown Publishing.”

“Lastly, I thank my colleagues, my readers, and my viewers, who have made my career possible and given consequence to my life’s work. I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking,” said Krauthammer. “I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation’s destiny.”

Although Krauthammer is saddened by the thought that his days are numbered, he said that he will “leave this life with no regrets.”

He concluded, “It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

Fox News and 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said in a statement, “Charles has been a profound source of personal and intellectual inspiration for all of us at Fox News.”

“His always principled stand on the most important issues of our time has been a guiding star in an often turbulent world, a world that has too many superficial thinkers vulnerable to the ebb and flow of fashion, and a world that, unfortunately, has only one Charles Krauthammer,” said Murdoch. “His words, his ideas, his dignity and his integrity will resonate within our society and within me for many, many years to come.”