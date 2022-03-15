FOX News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine: 'His Talents Were Vast'

Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Honrenka, outside of Kyiv, while newsgathering with FOX journalist Benjamin Hall

A cameraman for FOX news was killed in Ukraine Monday, the network confirmed.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, confirmed the death of Pierre Zakrzewski in an email sent out to all FOX employees Tuesday, which was later shared with PEOPLE.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Honrenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine," Scott wrote. "Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire."

She continued, "Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iran to Afghanistan to Syria during his tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.

"Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February," she continued. "His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

Scott wrote, "He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."

Scott said that Zakrzewski also played "a key role in getting our Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal," adding, "In December at our annual employee Spotlight Awards, Pierre was given the 'Unsung Hero' award in recognition of his invaluable work."

She then quoted FOX News journalist Jay Wallace, who said of his late colleague, "Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with a camera in hand. The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on."

Zakrzewski is survived by his wife, Michelle, and his family.

Scott also shared in her letter that Hall, the FOX war correspondent who had been with Zakrzewski Monday when he died, had survived, but "remains hospitalized in Ukraine." She promised "further updates" on his condition "as needed."

Scott closed out her note by writing, "Today is a heartbreaking day for FOX News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news."

Zakrzewski's death comes as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of the numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."