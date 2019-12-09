Fox News Announces New Bill Hemmer Show After Shepard Smith's Exit

Two months after Shepard Smith left Fox News, the network has found his replacement.

Anchor Bill Hemmer is set to take over Smith’s popular 3 p.m. news hour, the network announced Monday. Bill Hemmer Reports will begin on Jan. 20.

“As a journalist, l am extremely grateful for this opportunity. 2020 will undoubtedly be a year of great significance,” Hemmer said in a statement. “Leading our breaking news division with a signature hour has enormous value to me, personally, and to our audience. We’ve got a fantastic team here and I am excited to get to work.”

Hemmer joined the network in 2005 after a stint at CNN. He currently co-hosts America’s Newsroom on Fox News alongside Sandra Smith, where he has become known for his tough interviewing techniques.

“Bill is an incredible newsman and his ability to cut to the heart of the story while humanizing major events has made him a standout talent in news,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media, in a statement. “As we start gearing up for the 2020 election, we are thrilled to have him lead our news division through what will sure to be an eventful year.”

In October, Smith, one of Fox News’ longest-tenured broadcasters, announced his plans to step down from his roles as chief news anchor and managing editor of the breaking news unit and anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave FOX News and begin a new chapter,” he said in a statement. “After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

According to Fox News, Smith was one of the network’s original hires in 1996. He covered news events like the Boston Marathon bombing, the election of Pope Francis and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.