Hall is under the care of doctors at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas as he recovers from multiple surgeries, a network executive says

Fox News' Benjamin Hall, Injured in Attack That Left 2 Colleagues Dead, Is Recovering in the U.S.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is back in the U.S. as he continues to recover from serious injuries after coming under fire while reporting on Russia's war in Ukraine, a network executive told staff on Friday.

"We've had an outpouring of care and concern about Benjamin Hall, so wanted to share a brief update with everyone," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo that was shared with PEOPLE.

"Yesterday Ben was transferred from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas," Scott said.

In a previous update on March 16, Scott said Hall was alert and in good spirits.

"BAMC is a premier military medical facility and Ben is receiving excellent care while he continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple surgeries," she said Friday.

"We are in close contact with Ben and his family, and he remains in good spirits despite everything he has endured. His strength and resiliency in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary," she continued. "Please continue to keep him in your prayers."

Hall, 39, is an experienced war correspondent, according to his Fox News bio, which states he has covered conflicts from the front lines in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Egypt, Haiti and Iran. He joined Fox News in 2015.

Earlier this week, Fox News anchor Dana Perino spoke with Save Our Allies founder Sarah Verardo, whose organization helped rescue Hall from Urkaine after his group was attacked.

The mission to get Hall out of Ukraine was led by "a special operations and intelligence veteran that is very experienced in precision extraction in hostile environments," Verardo said in an interview on Monday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Defense Department as well as Polish and Ukrainian armed forces were also instrumental in bringing Hall out of the war zone, according to Fox News.

"They moved heaven and earth to move Ben not only quickly out of an active, hostile combat zone, but safely due to the grave condition he was in and his injuries," Verardo said.

The network's cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same incident near Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, when Hall was injured.

Pierre Zakrzewski Pierre Zakrzewski | Credit: Fox News

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Honrenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine," Scott told staff on March 15. "Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire."

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iran to Afghanistan to Syria during his tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched, Scott said of the cameraman.

"Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February," she continued. "His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill."

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, 24, was also killed while reporting in the field with Hall and Zakrzewski.

Kuvshynova was serving as a consultant for Fox News, "helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources," according to Scott.

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova Credit: Fox News

"She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country," Scott said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues a month after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces amassed in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also offered aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."