Fox News Anchors Are Quarantining After Possible COVID Exposure: Report

Bret Baier spoke out on Monday, saying he has since tested negative for the virus several times

Fox News is putting the health and safety of its employees first amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News Media president Jay Wallace and several on-air anchors were advised to quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19, the New York Times reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the newspaper, an infected individual was aboard a private flight from Nashville to New York with executives, reporters and other Fox News crew after the presidential debate last week.

Wallace, chief political anchor Bret Baier, The Story's Martha MacCallum and The Five's Dana Perino and Juan Williams were among the passengers on the plane, the Times reports.

A spokesperson for Fox News declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE, citing their policy of keeping medical and health information confidential.

Baier, 50, spoke out on Monday, saying he has since tested negative for the virus several times.

"Let me just say one thing about coming back from Nashville. Somebody in proximity to us tested positive a few days later for COVID," he said on the Brian Kilmeade Show. "So we're taking all the precautions. I've tested negative three times now, and I'll be doing the show from home this week. And we'll be in preparation for Election Day."

Image zoom Fox News

Along with Baier, the other anchors who were on board the plane are expected to broadcast their shows from home for the time being.

In a company-wide memo issued on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, the network reminded its staff of the necessary health precautions put in place.

"We wanted to inform you about recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at FOX News Media. This is a reminder that any employee who has tested positive with be quarantining and following all of our mandatory guidelines before they enter any of our buildings," states the memo. "Please know that we stay in close contact with those employees who have been affected and offer our complete support."

According to the memo, while most employees continue to work remotely, staff members working at the New York City studio and in the field have "taken every precaution to remain safe and healthy," and "rigorous testing protocols" have been in place for employees who have needed to travel.

Given the situation, the network also informed the staff that they plan to reduce the number of in-studio employees in the days leading to the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

"We know this election will be like no other and it will be exciting to witness first hand, but only those employees who are critical to that night's production will be permitted to work from 1211," states the memo.

Baier and MacCallum are scheduled to lead the channel's election night coverage from its N.Y.C. headquarters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.