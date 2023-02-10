Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 10, 2023 07:52 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Julie Banderas and husband Andrew Sansone attend the Fifth annual Solving Kids' Cancer Spring Celebration at 583 Park Avenue on May 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty

Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone.

Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.

Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding: "It's stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s---."

She then revealed: "I'm getting a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time."

WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 26: Julie Banderas attends BLOOMBERG 2008 WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT'S DINNER AFTERPARTY at Embassy of Costa Rica on April 26, 2008 in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan/Getty

While the other panelists laughed in shock, she quipped, "Congratulations are in order. ... That was breaking news, huh?"

Banderas had hinted on Twitter prior to her appearance on the show that she was going to make an announcement of some importance. "During the Valentine's Day segment ironically," she noted.

When some speculated that the news anchor might be jesting, she stood her ground, posting to Twitter once again to state her words were true: "I wasn't kidding."

Banderas, who has been married to Sansone since 2009 and shares three children with him, hinted back in December there was trouble in their marriage, tweeting "you mean soon to be ex?" when a fan made a reference to her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Banderas furthered her position regarding Valentine's Day after announcing her impending divorce.

"It's a Hallmark holiday, it's stupid," she told Gutfeld. "I mean, it's just absolutely ridiculous."

Related Articles
Michael Feldman (L) and Savannah Guthrie attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? All About Michael Feldman
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Not Worried About Working Again' After Exit from ABC News: Source
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! 'RHOP' to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach 'Went to Mediation' with Andrew Shue and Was 'Waiting' to Announce Their Split: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes Jokes About 'Great Week' 2 Days After News of His Relationship with 'GMA3' Co-Anchor Amy Robach
Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley Dishes on Whether She Would Get Remarried After Divorce from Will Campbell
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Claire Danes (R) and Hugh Dancy attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's Relationship Timeline
Great American Family's Christmas
What Is Great American Family? Everything to Know About the Hallmark Channel Competitor
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* GMA lovers Amy Robach and TJ Holmes emerge briefly for a grocery run during their romantic escape to Miami
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Step Out Together in Miami
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
Golden Girls
An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years
Gayle King arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala; Oprah Winfrey attends the "Sidney" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Gayle King Shares the 'Very Special Meaning' Behind the Diamond Necklace Oprah Winfrey Gave Her