Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone.

Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.

Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding: "It's stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s---."

She then revealed: "I'm getting a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time."

While the other panelists laughed in shock, she quipped, "Congratulations are in order. ... That was breaking news, huh?"

Banderas had hinted on Twitter prior to her appearance on the show that she was going to make an announcement of some importance. "During the Valentine's Day segment ironically," she noted.

When some speculated that the news anchor might be jesting, she stood her ground, posting to Twitter once again to state her words were true: "I wasn't kidding."

Banderas, who has been married to Sansone since 2009 and shares three children with him, hinted back in December there was trouble in their marriage, tweeting "you mean soon to be ex?" when a fan made a reference to her husband.

Banderas furthered her position regarding Valentine's Day after announcing her impending divorce.

"It's a Hallmark holiday, it's stupid," she told Gutfeld. "I mean, it's just absolutely ridiculous."