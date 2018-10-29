Fox’s Live Rent Musical Casts Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Mario

Ready to watch Vanessa Hudgens live la vie bohème?

Fox announced the lineup for its live production of Rent on Monday, with the High School Musical vet playing performance artist Maureen, a role originated by Idina Menzel.

Kiersey Clemons (as her lawyer fiancée Joanne), Brandon Victor Dixon (Collins), Jordan Fisher (Mark), Brennin Hunt (Roger), Mario (Benny), Tinashe (Mimi) and Valentina (Angel) round out the cast, while Keala Settle (aka the bearded-lady breakout star of The Greatest Showman) will sing “Seasons of Love.”

Today for you, we have an announcement — meet the cast of #RENT! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i4u44CHYwi — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) October 29, 2018

It’s familiar territory for Hudgens, 29, and Dancing with the Stars champ Fisher, 24, who both appeared in Fox’s Grease: Live in 2016.

Rent follows the lives of friends struggling to succeed as artists in New York City while grappling with the HIV/AIDS crisis. The rock musical debuted on Broadway in 1996 and was adapted into a film with much of the original cast in 2005.

Rent Live will air Jan. 27, 2019, at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.