Fox & Friends' Jedediah Bila Reveals She's Recovering from Coronavirus: 'Very Much on the Mend'

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jedediah Bila is on the road to recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Fox & Friends weekend co-host, 41, explained to her followers why she’s been “a little MIA” lately, revealing that she has been recovering from the coronavirus after contracting the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19,” she shared. “I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry.”

Bila — who shares son Hartley Luca, 4 months, with husband Jeremy Scher — also assured fans that her baby boy did not contract the virus, writing, “My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.🙏)”

“This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking,” the mom added. “Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo❤️”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Late last month, Bila told fans she was taking precaution against the coronavirus when she shared a photo of her holding a giant bottle of hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes while sitting in the Fox & Friends studio.

“My co-hosting seat and view today! 4 hours of co-hosting while social distancing,” she captioned the shot, which was shared on her Instagram on March 21. “Did my own hair/makeup from home and I’m wiping down everything I come into contact with using these products provided by the studio.”

Eight days later, Bila shared with her followers that she was heading home from another shoot at her New York City studio.

“Just wrapped our live show and am headed home. Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie. “This is such a scary time in Manhattan. I go through so many emotions. Stay safe out there, everyone.”

Her last appearance on Fox & Friends was on March 29, according to the Los Angeles Times.

RELATED: Celebrities Open Up About Their Coronavirus Symptoms: ‘I Deteriorated’

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-19, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

As of April 9, there have been at least 463,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 16,688 people deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. has the most confirmed cases in the world, nearly three times more than the next country.

Worldwide, there are now more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 94,963 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.