Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt is living her "dream" life in New York City — and when the timing is right, she "would love to" do it with someone special.

Speaking with PEOPLE in October, the TV host opened up about balancing career and motherhood — and revealed she would be open to finding love again and having more children in the future.

"I would love to find love again and I want to demonstrate a loving relationship for Hayden one day," said the mother of one, who shares 4-year-old daughter Hayden with ex-husband Will Proctor.

"But I’m not sure when that will be," added Earhardt, 43. "I know that God will put the right man in my life if that’s his will and he’ll do it in his time."

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that Earhardt and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity have been quietly dating "for years." But the news of their relationship, which was first reported by Vanity Fair earlier Thursday, drew denials from both.

"Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone," Earhardt said through a network spokesperson. "As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate."

In his own statement through a spokesperson, Hannity, 58, said: “I do not discuss my personal life in public.”

Last week, Hannity and his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, confirmed they had quietly divorced more than a year ago and separated years before that. They were together for more than 20 years.

As for Earhardt, she finalized her own divorce from Proctor in 2019 after the couple first filed in October 2018. The pair wed in 2012.

During the October interview with PEOPLE, Earhardt said that she had "dated a few times and I’ve met some wonderful people, but I think right now I just want to take a step back and just be with Hayden right now."

Looking to the future, Earhardt said she "definitely would" be open to being a mom again.

"I’ve never said this publicly, but I have frozen my eggs, so I am prepared if I decide to have more children. I had Hayden so late in my life, and I’m in my 40s, so I would be open to that 1000 percent. If I met someone who had a lot of kids, that would be great," said Earhardt. "I just love children and I love being a mother, so I won’t rule that out. ... Maybe I’ll adopt a child, we’ll see."

And although Earhardt's life has had its "ups and downs" — including a devastating miscarriage before getting pregnant with Hayden — she's grateful for the journey and where it's led her to.

"I love my life beca­­­use I worked so hard to get to New York and this is my dream," she told PEOPLE, and added that her daughter is "the light of my life."

Of co-hosting at Fox, Earhardt said: "Every time I walk in when I go to work, I look up 5th Avenue and I am so grateful because I can see the park, I see the American flag and I am just blown away that I ended up with a big job in New York City with my dream of a little girl."

She's also thankful that she's had her Fox family's support throughout the joys and losses she's experienced over the past decade.

"I still feel that pinch me moment when I walk into work every day. And I do think about how my life has changed over the course of the last 13 years. I’m in such a different place now than I was when I got to Fox. It’s all happened there. I mean, the most monumental parts of my life, really, most of them have happened while I’m working at Fox. Wonderful memories. Ups and downs in life, but it’s made me stronger and it’s all happened while I was there," she shared.