Foundation: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Apple TV+'s New Sci-Fi Series Was Made

A new featurette offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how the fictional world of AppleTV+'s sci-fi show Foundation was created.

In the video, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, producers, actors, set designers and more reflect on the visual nature of Foundation, which premiered on the streaming service in September and has since been renewed for a second season.

"With sci-fi, you can get lost in studio sets," begins production designer Rory Cheyne. "We wanted to open up the scope and get into locations that were cinematic and beautiful."

"We went to over a half dozen countries," producer Michael J. Malone adds, while Cheyne continues, "We went to Iceland, the Canary Islands, Malta and Ireland, where we built a lot of really massive, practical sets. There were so many elements that needed to work to create these different worlds."

Based on a series of stories by writer Isaac Asimov, Foundation follows "a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save the fate of humanity amid the fall of the Galactic Empire," per the official description.

"When revolutionary mathematician Hari Seldon predicts the impending demise of the Empire, he and his loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Seldon's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they become forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever."

Lee Pace, who plays Brother Day in the show, says in the featurette, "The show is massive, there's an insane size to this world, including a planet that's completely underwater."

"While other shows may rely on lots of green screens and virtual sets, Foundation is actually using physical sets and that combined with shooting on locations will give the audience a real visceral feel that they're in a world that's been built from the ground up," adds Ian Hunter, the miniatures supervisor.

Cheyne notes that creating that underwater planet Pace mentioned "was a definite challenge."

"Every detail has to be thought about and designed based on what each planet was," he says.

"Going on those sets was awe-inspiring. They are just made so well," actress Leah Harvey says, while her costar Lou Llobell similarly shares, "It was amazing to be in one of those sets and feel like you're at home."

"I think we made something special and we're all really excited for the audience to experience it," writer and producer David S. Goyer concludes.