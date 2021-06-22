Fortune Feimster Says 'Last Minute' Quarantine Wedding to Jacquelyn Smith Was Planned in 3 Weeks

"Ten minutes before the ceremony, I'm like, 'Oh, we should probably Zoom our families,'" Fortune Feimster recalled

Fortune Feimster planned her wedding to wife Jacquelyn Smith in the middle of a global pandemic - and it all happened within a matter of weeks.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, Feimster spoke to host Kelly Clarkson about coordinating the longtime couple's "last minute wedding" this past fall.

"We didn't think we were gonna be able to get married this past year with the pandemic, because we were going to have, like, a real thing," the Mindy Project alum, 40, said. "Then in, like, September, October, we were like, 'Let's just get married. Like, why are we waiting?' So we planned it in like, three weeks."

She continued, "We had five friends get tested [for COVID-19] and we kind of did an outdoor thing, as you see [in the picture being shown] on the beach. We ended up Zooming our families [on the day of the wedding], but I didn't think about that in advance because you just don't think about Zooms and weddings."

The couple didn't schedule a Zoom call for other loved ones to attend virtually until minutes ahead of the ceremony, Feimster revealed.

"Ten minutes before the ceremony, I'm like, 'Oh, we should probably Zoom our families.' So, I'm like, frantically trying to get a Zoom link going and the internet was down," she recalled. "So, you know, we're like, sending it out. We're like, 'We hope we remembered to send it to everybody.' We forgot a few people. ... We tried."

Feimster noted that the pair ultimately "saved a lot of money" by not having a bigger in-person gathering. "My family, we're Southern. We like to eat," she said. "That would have bankrupted me."

Feimster and Smith announced their engagement in January 2018 after two-and-a-half years of dating. Last October, the twosome tied the knot in Malibu, California.

Following the ceremony, the comedian told PEOPLE exclusively that the U.S. Supreme Court discussions on same-sex marriage at the time played a major role in her wanting to get married.

"Who knows what will happen? Hopefully, marriage equality is here to stay. But we wanted to be more proactive and get married while we know we can," she said. "It definitely got the ball rolling for us a lot faster. I mean, we were going to get married no matter what, but we just were like, 'Why wait?' We've been engaged for like two-and-a-half years."