Fortune Feimster Jokes She 'Saved a Lot of Money' Getting Married amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The comedian and her wife Jacquelyn Smith tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2020, in Malibu, California

Fortune Feimster has found the silver lining to getting married amid a global pandemic.

The Mindy Project alum appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, during which she reflected on her wedding to Jacquelyn Smith and how the pair kept their big day COVID-safe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by a fan to share the best part of getting married during a pandemic, Feimster teased, "You save a lot of money because you can't have many people come to your wedding."

"But the worst part is we weren't able to have our family with us," she said.

The comedian — who tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2020, in Malibu, California — said that they used Zoom to virtually have their loved ones present during the ceremony.

Feimster noted that the couple plans to have a party with their family and friends when it is safer to do so.

The 40-year-old also revealed whether or not her former costar Mindy Kaling was upset she wasn't at the wedding as the actress teased she would officiate when Feimster first announced her engagement.

"We would have totally had Mindy marry us, that would have been our choice, but we didn't really want to ask someone to do that during a pandemic. We thought that was kind of getting them out of their pod," Feimster explained.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

She said that she and Smith "hired a same-day marriage person, someone [they] didn't even know" to officiate the backyard wedding.

"Hopefully Mindy's not mad," she added.

After the special day, the couple spoke with PEOPLE to share all the details, including how they were able to make everyone feel safe at the ceremony.

Feimster and Smith — who announced their engagement in January 2018 after two-and-a-half years of dating — rented a house and tied the knot on the backyard patio which looked out to the ocean.

"We just asked a couple of our close friends we knew had been taking the quarantine and pandemic seriously. We only gave them a week's notice," Feimster explained. "We said, 'Would you guys be willing to take COVID tests and keep hunkering down leading up to the day?' And they were like, 'Absolutely.' So yeah, so we felt good about that. We felt like everybody was being super responsible."

And Smith said, "We just decided because we don't know when this is going to be over and it's just too hard to plan anything. We just did something quick and small with our friends."

As for the actual ceremony, they said the venue was chosen for its "indoor, outdoor space so people could feel more comfortable" as Feimster shared: "We decided to keep the number of people in the house even helping very minimal. We had a really great [event planning] company, Missy Fine Inc. She really last minute put all this beautiful stuff together."