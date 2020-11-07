"I'm like, 'Did some hot guy escape from prison? What's happening?' " the comedian said

Fortune Feimster Drove by a Shirtless Jason Momoa When His Car Broke Down in the Desert: 'A Momoa Mirage'

Fortune Feimster once spotted Jason Momoa while driving across the desert, but still left him on the side of the road.

The Mindy Project alum 40, opened up about randomly encountering Momoa, 41, in September while on a road trip to Arizona during Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing that she drove by the Aquaman star when his vehicle had broken down in the "middle of nowhere."

"There's a prison and that's it," she said of where she spotted Momoa. "And I see this super-buff dude, he’s got a man-bun, he’s shirtless, and he has these crazy black-and-white striped pants on. I'm like, 'Did some hot guy escape from prison? What's happening?' "

Explaining that she couldn't see Momoa's face at the time, Feimster then turned to her partner Jacquelyn Smith and said, "'Man-bun, shirtless, ripped, crazy pants. I think that was Jason Momoa.' "

The comedian's suspicions were later confirmed when she checked on social media, where Momoa had shared on his Instagram Stories that he was having car troubles.

"Well, sitting out on the side of the road, broken down, listening to Colter," Momoa said in the video, PEOPLE previously reported. In another post, Momoa shared that the issue was something with the "god damn radiator."

Feimster said she received a ton of response from fans when she posted about the sighting on her own Instagram.

"Every straight woman alive was like, 'Why didn't you stop?!' And I'm like, 'What am I gonna do for Jason Momoa? Like, spit in his gas tank and make his van start?' I can't help him out," she recalled to host Kelly Clarkson. "He was fine. He was on the road like 30 minutes later."

"But I, ladies, spotted Jason Momoa from just his body," Feimster joked. "It was a Momoa Mirage."

Feimster's encounter with Momoa came just a month before she married Smith, 40, at a backyard ceremony in Malibu, California, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It was something small. We only had a couple of good friends there. We all had COVID tests. We purposefully kept it small for the reasons of it being during a pandemic," the former Last Comic Standing star told PEOPLE last month following nuptials.

"We had started [planning] in early March to start to look because it was never going to be a traditional wedding per se. It was going to be more of a celebration, but we were starting to look at venues and stuff, and then COVID hit. So then we were like, 'I guess that big thing is not happening.' "