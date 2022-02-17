Former Scandal Star Columbus Short Charged with 2 Misdemeanors After Domestic Violence Arrest

Columbus Short has also been accused of domestic violence by two of his previous wives

Columbus Short attends the 7th Annual Manifest Your Destiny Toy Drive & Fundraiser at Avalon in Hollywood, California.

Columbus Short is facing two misdemeanor charges after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this month, per TMZ.

On Wednesday, the outlet reported that Short, 39, is facing one charge of domestic violence and one charge of child endangerment. The child endangerment charge was filed because the incident allegedly took place in front of a child, per the outlet. The charges were issued by L.A. City Attorney Michael N. Feuer this week.

Neither Feuer nor a rep for Short immediately responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

On Feb. 2, Short was taken into custody following an incident involving his wife Aida Abramyan, according to TMZ. Police reportedly received a call around 10:30 p.m. regarding a verbal altercation between the couple that turned physical at a home in the San Fernando Valley.

After they arrived, police said Short accused his wife of punching him in the face. Authorities didn't see any markings on the actor upon inspection, per the outlet. However, they reportedly did notice a minor injury on Abramyan's face — resulting in Short's felony arrest.

Columbus Short attends the Greenlight Women For Black History Month Brunch Celebration at The London on February 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty

The actor was arrested shortly after at 1 a.m. on a single felony domestic violence charge, TMZ said. He was booked an hour later at the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys station, and bail was set at $50,000, according to his inmate record.

Short was released on bond at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the record states. He is due to appear at Los Angeles Superior Court on June 6.

This is not Short's first run-in with the law. The star was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2018 following an incident involving his then-wife and served 34 days in jail after pleading "no contest" in court.

In 2016, Short's now-ex Karrine Steffans was granted a temporary restraining order against her then-husband after alleging that he drunkenly kicked their bedroom door down in a rage and threatened her 18-year-old son in separate incidents. Steffans had accused Short of cheating on social media the week prior.

Two years before, in April 2014, Short's then-estranged wife Tuere Tanee Short was also granted a temporary restraining order after alleging the actor drunkenly threatened to kill her. She filed for divorce at the same time.

Short announced his departure from Scandal within weeks of the announcement.

The month before Tanee filed for divorce, Short was arrested for felony battery with serious bodily injury after fighting another man in the parking lot of a Los Angeles bar. A bench warrant was later issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court and later pleaded "no contest" to avoid jail time.