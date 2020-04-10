Former Saturday Night Live Writer Michael McCarthy Dies at 61

Image zoom IMDB

Former Saturday Night Live writer Michael McCarthy has died. He was 61.

McCarthy, who often performed in multiple Second City shows, died of cancer in his home in Chicago, the improvisational comedy group confirmed in a statement to the Chicago Sun Times.

“Michael was extraordinarily smart, talented and kind,” Second City said.

“He was someone you always enjoyed being with, and you felt better about yourself and the world when you were given the pleasure of his gracious company. Michael had true wit, and his writing felt effortless in its beauty and intelligence.”

In addition to his work on SNL and Second City, McCarthy served as writer on the 2015 TV movie Shut Up and Dance, the series Red Eye, Sex Wars, The Drew Carey Show and Sesame Street.

During his career, he also performed alongside Steve Carell and Amy Sedaris.

He was also a writing teacher at Second City, iO and DePaul University.

His students included stars Tina Fey, Iron Man director Jon Favreau and Veep actor Matt Walsh, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Since his death, tributes have poured in for the late writer on Twitter.

“I’m so thankful that I had the opportunity to take writing classes with Michael McCarthy. I learned a lot, but I also was able to just enjoy being in a class which valued each of our voices,” producer Kyna Lenhof tweeted.

Actor Bill Russell wrote, “The brilliant Michael McCarthy has left us. They don’t make them any better. Veteran City performer and SNL writer, he touched an awful lot of lives including mine. Rip my friend.”

Standup comedian Sarah Albritton tweeted, “Michael McCarthy was smart, funny and rare. For me, he was an incredible teacher, mentor, director, and friend. He taught me to write, encouraged me [to] create a web series, and inspired me to move to LA.

McCarthy is survived by his wife Susan Messing and his stepchildren Liam Maxwell Conner and Sofia Mia Canale.