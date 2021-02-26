Former Real Housewives of Miami Star Lea Black Weighs in on Peacock Reboot, Casting Speculation

A Real Housewives of Miami reboot is currently in development at Peacock

Lea Black is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to the Real Housewives of Miami reboot.

Black, a RHOM OG, made an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, where she shot down reports that she declined an offer to return to the show — but said she hasn't officially signed on, either.

"I haven't told anyone that I am interested or not interested," she said. "I haven't commented to anybody."

Black, 64, was a Housewife on the original series for all three seasons before it was canceled in 2013.

Last week, it was announced that a reboot of RHOM is currently in development. The new series will air on Peacock, NCBUniversal's streaming platform. While Andy Cohen is set to executive produce, no official casting announcements have been made.

"They are trying to get a cast together," Black said on Jeff Lewis Live, adding, "I haven't said anything to anybody because it's not my place."

"I'm sure the producers are trying to control the narrative, so I don't want to get into the mix of it," she said. "Who knows what their agenda is."

The series, which was the seventh iteration of the Real Housewives franchise, originally ran from 2011 to 2013 and is just one of two installments to ever be canceled. (The Real Housewives of D.C. ended after one season in 2010.)

The original show followed the friendships and lives of Black, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.

Black said that while most of the original cast want to be on the new show, "I don't know who they are bringing and who they're not."

"I don't know who they're really going to consider," she said. "I know they are looking for people in Miami, that I know because I've had a ton of people call me and tell me they've been reached out to."

The Real Housewives franchise launched in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.