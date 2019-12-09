Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Claims She Was Drugged with MDMA

Image zoom Brandi Glanville Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Brandi Glanville assured fans she’s “all good” hours after claiming that her drink may have been drugged.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, wrote in a series of tweets over the weekend that she suspected her beverage may have been tampered with.

“Pretty sure I just got drugged #water what?” she tweeted at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, then claimed to her followers seven minutes later that it’s “def just molly,” AKA MDMA, in a separate post.

“So high,” she wrote soon after.

On Sunday afternoon, Glanville appeared to be well, updating her 800,000 Twitter followers by writing, “All good this am 💗.” Later that night, the mother-of-two tweeted again, saying, “Im the most fun person I’ve ever met.”

“Brandi was at a friend’s birthday party,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She was drinking water but started feeling very weird. She thinks there was something in her water, maybe molly. She’s feeling normal now and is doing okay.”

A rep for Glanville had no comment.

In April, Glanville got candid with her fans in an emotional video posted on her Instagram Story after unflattering paparazzi photos surfaced of her during a night out in Los Angeles.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want,” she said between sobs in the video, which was reposted by a Real Housewives fan account.

“But I’m telling you, I’m embarrassed,” she continued. “And sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands and they have their kids full-time, and I don’t have that. And then there’s a worry that I’m going to grow old alone.”

“I know I embarrassed my kids. I’m not perfect. That’s all I have to say,” added the star, who shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who left her in 2009 for country singer/actress LeAnn Rimes.

Glanville first spoke out about the photos on Twitter prior to the tear-filled video.

“I’ve been VERY open about suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants so please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f—ing edge,” she tweeted. “I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?”

She also posted a quote that reads: “I’m not perfect, I’m only human. So if I make mistakes, read the first sentence again.”

I’m fine 💗 I was just keeping tradition !!!Every few years I get wasted and stumble out of a Hollywood hotspot. Didn’t want to let anyone down 💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 15, 2019

The reality TV personality later followed up with another tweet saying “the only people I owe explanations to are my family.”

“I’m not 25 my body isn’t perfect and I got wasted I’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you,” she wrote. “However you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on the internet.”

Glanville seemed to be doing her best to turn the page after the incident, appearing to be in better spirits and even cracking a joke days later.

“I’m fine I was just keeping tradition!!!” she tweeted. “Every few years I get wasted and stumble out of a Hollywood hotspot. Didn’t want to let anyone down.”