Former NFL Player Nate Burleson Joins CBS This Morning as Co-Host 

Nate Burleson, a former football player and NFL Today analyst, is joining CBS This Morning.

Burleson, 39, will anchor the morning news show alongside co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil starting in September, the network announced in a Wednesday press release.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at CBS This Morning. This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me," Burleson said in the release. "Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television."

He continued, "Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor. The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on The NFL Today."

Nate Burleson Credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS

After playing football in college, Burleson joined the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He also later played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

In 2016, he began working as an analyst on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football and a year later, for The NFL Today on CBS. The TV personality also serves as a New York correspondent for Extra.

Ahead of his new post at CBS This Morning, Burleson appeared on the show as a guest host. Executive producer Shawna Thomas said "his energy was infectious in the studio" during his guest hosting stints in May and June.

"He's comfortable and insightful, no matter what the conversation topic," she said in the release. "On top of that, he already knows how live television works, and he's used to those morning hours from his time on the NFL Network. I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing the show evolve with him at the table."

"Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS," added Neeraj Khemlani, President and Co-head of CBS News and Stations.