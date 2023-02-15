Former MTV Star Connor Smith Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Meet Girl Under 15 for Sex

Former MTV star Connor Smith is facing more legal trouble.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Are You the One? alum after he allegedly made arrangements to have sex with a minor, according to a press release from the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's Office.

Smith, 32, is accused of communicating with an undercover detective online who was posing as a girl under the age of 15. During their exchange, Smith allegedly sent "sexually explicit images and videos of himself" and "made arrangements to meet the 'girl' for a sexual encounter."

According to the press release, the reality star drove to meet the girl for a sexual encounter on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, he was apprehended by detectives but he fled in his vehicle.

The next day, authorities issued a warrant for Smith's arrest for three felonies: traveling to meet a minor, grooming and disseminating harmful material.

Police said Smith indicated he would surrender but has yet to do so. A judge set his bond at $1 million after his arrest.

The incident comes a little over a year after Smith was arrested in December 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl. He was charged with four felonies, including sexual battery and rape, according to Indiana court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Court documents, first obtained by The Times of Northwest Indiana, alleged that Smith forced a 16-year-old girl whom he met online to perform a sexual act on him after she got into his vehicle. The documents stated that he then took her to a hotel room, where the girl said he raped her.

Authorities told PEOPLE the alleged incident occurred in Lake County, Indiana. Smith was taken into custody in Cook County, Illinois, after authorities in Indiana issued a warrant for his arrest.

In addition to rape and sexual battery, Smith was also charged with two counts of criminal confinement.

Smith appeared on season 3 of Are You the One? in 2015, where he and the other contestants tried to uncover their "perfect match" (as established by producers) in order to win $1 million.

During episode five, Smith did uncover his perfect match, though the couple ultimately split following the show.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.