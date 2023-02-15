Entertainment TV Former MTV Star Connor Smith Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Meet Girl Under 15 for Sex An arrest warrant has been issued for the 32-year-old Are You the One? alum, who is accused of soliciting sex from a minor, according to authorities By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 06:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Cook County Sheriff's Office Former MTV star Connor Smith is facing more legal trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued for the Are You the One? alum after he allegedly made arrangements to have sex with a minor, according to a press release from the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's Office. Smith, 32, is accused of communicating with an undercover detective online who was posing as a girl under the age of 15. During their exchange, Smith allegedly sent "sexually explicit images and videos of himself" and "made arrangements to meet the 'girl' for a sexual encounter." According to the press release, the reality star drove to meet the girl for a sexual encounter on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, he was apprehended by detectives but he fled in his vehicle. The next day, authorities issued a warrant for Smith's arrest for three felonies: traveling to meet a minor, grooming and disseminating harmful material. Police said Smith indicated he would surrender but has yet to do so. A judge set his bond at $1 million after his arrest. Jamie Carey/MTV Are You the One? Alum Connor Smith Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Teenage Girl The incident comes a little over a year after Smith was arrested in December 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl. He was charged with four felonies, including sexual battery and rape, according to Indiana court records obtained by PEOPLE. Court documents, first obtained by The Times of Northwest Indiana, alleged that Smith forced a 16-year-old girl whom he met online to perform a sexual act on him after she got into his vehicle. The documents stated that he then took her to a hotel room, where the girl said he raped her. Authorities told PEOPLE the alleged incident occurred in Lake County, Indiana. Smith was taken into custody in Cook County, Illinois, after authorities in Indiana issued a warrant for his arrest. In addition to rape and sexual battery, Smith was also charged with two counts of criminal confinement. Smith appeared on season 3 of Are You the One? in 2015, where he and the other contestants tried to uncover their "perfect match" (as established by producers) in order to win $1 million. During episode five, Smith did uncover his perfect match, though the couple ultimately split following the show. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org. If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.