Former 'Love Is Blind' Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson got married in season 2 of Love Is Blind but filed for divorce in August 2022

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on May 8, 2023
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. Photo: Danielle Ruhl/Instagram

Has a former Love Is Blind couple potentially rekindled their love?

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson appear to be hanging out following their public divorce battle. Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of the pair snuggling beside each other on Sunday, Ruhl simply wrote: "Sup."

Ruhl, 29, and Thompson, 37, got engaged and later wed during the Netflix hit's second season airing in early 2022. They were one of the season's success stories alongside Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones.

However, after more than a year of marriage, Ruhl filed for divorce in August 2022. Their divorce announcement came shortly after McNeely and Jones also separated.

Before parting ways, Ruhl and Thompson confirmed to PEOPLE that they were in couple's counseling "for almost the entire time since we've finished" filming.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. JC Olivera/Getty

"We've put frameworks in place for communication. We've had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that," Thompson said.

"Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, 'Let's table it and drop it and forget about it,'" he continued. "There are so many different things that we're applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward."

Nick and Danielle Love Is Blind
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson on Love Is Blind. Netflix

Ruhl and Thompson began public feuding with one another post-split. After Ruhl claimed her former spouse was taking "no accountability" for his faults in their marriage, Thompson told PEOPLE that "it's disappointing that Danielle chooses to make false claims and defamatory comments about me and our relationship."

Thompson later told Us Weekly that he "had to create a boundary" with Ruhl for his "mental health and healing."

Recently, Ruhl and Thompson have each opened up about how their mental health allegedly suffered during their time filming Love Is Blind. Ruhl even said that she's "still struggling" today.

Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

