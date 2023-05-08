Entertainment TV Former 'Love Is Blind' Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson got married in season 2 of Love Is Blind but filed for divorce in August 2022 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 03:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. Photo: Danielle Ruhl/Instagram Has a former Love Is Blind couple potentially rekindled their love? Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson appear to be hanging out following their public divorce battle. Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of the pair snuggling beside each other on Sunday, Ruhl simply wrote: "Sup." Ruhl, 29, and Thompson, 37, got engaged and later wed during the Netflix hit's second season airing in early 2022. They were one of the season's success stories alongside Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline However, after more than a year of marriage, Ruhl filed for divorce in August 2022. Their divorce announcement came shortly after McNeely and Jones also separated. Before parting ways, Ruhl and Thompson confirmed to PEOPLE that they were in couple's counseling "for almost the entire time since we've finished" filming. Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. JC Olivera/Getty Love Is Blind Couples: Where Are They Now? "We've put frameworks in place for communication. We've had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that," Thompson said. "Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, 'Let's table it and drop it and forget about it,'" he continued. "There are so many different things that we're applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward." Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson on Love Is Blind. Netflix Ruhl and Thompson began public feuding with one another post-split. After Ruhl claimed her former spouse was taking "no accountability" for his faults in their marriage, Thompson told PEOPLE that "it's disappointing that Danielle chooses to make false claims and defamatory comments about me and our relationship." Thompson later told Us Weekly that he "had to create a boundary" with Ruhl for his "mental health and healing." Recently, Ruhl and Thompson have each opened up about how their mental health allegedly suffered during their time filming Love Is Blind. Ruhl even said that she's "still struggling" today. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.