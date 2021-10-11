Chris Pearson made his television debut in the first season of the U.S. edition of Ex on the Beach, which aired from April to June 2018

Former Ex on the Beach Star Chris Pearson Stabbed to Death at Age 25

Chris Pearson, a former contestant on MTV's Ex on the Beach, has died after being stabbed in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Pearson's death was confirmed by his loved ones in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral expenses.

He was discovered at the 22100 block of Erwin Street around 2 a.m. with stab wounds, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Deadline and TMZ. He was transported to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Pearson, 25, had been "involved in a verbal argument with the suspect" prior to the stabbing.

No description of the suspect was given. Authorities believe the suspect fled "to an unknown location," Deadline reports.

LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

CHRIS PEARSON Credit: CHRIS PEARSON/Instagram/MTV

In a message on the GoFundMe campaign, Pearson's loved ones described him as "the one person that loved with his whole heart."

"He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn't leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy," wrote organizer Veronica Garcia. "Chris was the most determined person there could ever be. He had a dream, set a goal & didn't stop until he achieved that goal."

Garcia continued, "It didn't matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only. His smile lit up an entire room. The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish."

Pearson made his television debut in the first season of the U.S. edition of Ex on the Beach, which aired from April to June 2018.

Ex on the Beach remembered Pearson on the show's official Twitter page on Monday.