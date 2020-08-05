"I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace," Tony Okungbowa wrote

Former Ellen Show DJ Says He Did 'Experience and Feel the Toxicity’ On Talk Show

Tony Okungbowa, who formerly helmed the DJ booth on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is speaking out about his experience working on the daytime series in the wake of multiple allegations about the show's workplace environment.

On Tuesday, Okungbowa — formerly known as DJ Tony on the show — shared a post on Instagram in which he revealed he "did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment" while working on the series for several seasons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor, who currently stars on the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola, appeared as the resident DJ on the daytime show from 2003 to 2013, before he was replaced by Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times," he began the post. "I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there."

The 52-year old explained that while he was "grateful for the opportunity" to be on the show, he does not condone the "toxicity of the environment" and hopes the show will make a change.

"I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," he wrote.

PEOPLE has reached out to DeGeneres and Warner Bros for comment.

In mid-July, BuzzFeed News published a report in which previous employees alleged a "toxic work environment" behind the scenes of the daytime talk show. One current and 10 former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

Last week, DeGeneres penned a lengthy memo to her employees in which she addressed the allegations.

Image zoom Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote. "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

She promised to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow."

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," she said. "I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."

PEOPLE has confirmed that the comedian will return to host the talk show when it's expected to come back to TV on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Warner Bros. said in a statement last Thursday that "dozens of current and former employees" had been interviewed, and that they were "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management."

Moving forward, Warner Bros. said they have "identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them."