Former 'Days of Our Lives' Actor James Lastovic and Roommate Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii

James Lastovic's mother reported him and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, missing after the two did not return from a hike

By
Published on October 11, 2022 05:24 PM
James Lastovic attends the premiere of Warner Bros' 'Annabelle Comes Home' at Regency Village Theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

James Lastovic and his roommate are safe after they went missing while out on a hike in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, the sister of Nevin Dizdari, Lastovic's roommate, shared on her Instagram Story that the two "are okay."

"UPDATE: my sister and james are okay," Emma Dizdari wrote, adding, "they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort now."

She ended by thanking all who shared the news that they were missing.

Lastovic's mother, Lucienne Lastovic, first posted that he and Nevin were missing early Tuesday morning via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the former Days of Our Lives star and Nevin, she wrote that they had been staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort over the weekend and were supposed to return home to Los Angeles on Monday. However, they never made it.

"They were due to fly back today but never made their flight nor returned their rental car. This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both consciencious kid," she wrote. "The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders at the Hanalei Bay Resort."

She added that Flanders was also the last to see them on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time "and was gracious enough to have them stay over for 3 extra days."

Lucienne noted that James and Nevin had requested information about Kokee State Park "so they could take the long trail hike."

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Boat Captain Rescues Stranded Kayaker- 'This Man Is Fortunate to Be Alive Today'

"They also asked her directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the Cliff diving area. They never returned back to the resort lastnight. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police's posession," she added.

Lucienne and a rep for James did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

James previously starred in Days of Our Lives as Joey Johnson from 2015 to 2017. He later returned to the series in 2020. He also often appeared as Christian Keene in Insatiable from 2018 to 2019, per his IMDB page.

