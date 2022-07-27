Chris Cuomo Lands New Primetime Show on NewsNation After CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo is returning to the small screen.

The former CNN anchor will take on a new Primetime position at NewsNation, he revealed Tuesday while in conversation with NewsNation host Dan Abrams.

"I want to find a way to help people. I am going to come to NewsNation and I want to build something special here," Cuomo, 51, said during the 9 p.m. broadcast. "Work with Dan, work with the team here — they've got great people who are really hungry to make a difference in ways that I think matter."

Cuomo's decision extends past his desire for a new hosting gig. Outlining the type of network he is willing to join, he said: "I've decided that I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game.'"

"I think we need insurgent media, I think we need outlets that aren't fringe and just trying to fill their pockets," he continued. "I'm gonna do the job. I'm gonna go where the news is. And I'm gonna try very hard to be fair. And I want to do it here. I want to make a difference, and I really hope it makes a difference for you."

"I thank NewsNation very much for the opportunity," he added.

Cuomo's own primetime show — which has yet to be named — will premiere this fall.

In December, Cuomo was fired from CNN after it was discovered he was helping his brother — former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — navigate his sexual harassment accusations.

Andrew Cuomo; Chris Cuomo Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the time, CNN said in a statement to PEOPLE: "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the statement continued. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Cuomo maintained that CNN knew how much he had helped his brother. He is currently suing the network for $125 million, claiming wrongful termination.

Cuomo also had a sexual assault claim against him at CNN, which he has since denied.

The journalist's main project since cutting ties with CNN is The Chris Cuomo Project — a podcast where he interviews others, as well as dives into some of the biggest political and global problems. In an episode airing last month, Cuomo praised CNN.