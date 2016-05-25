Alisan Porter says her historic The Voice win is just the beginning

Former Child Star Alisan Porter: After 30 Years, Curly Sue Is Dead! 'I Am Now the Girl Who Won The Voice!'

So long, Curly Sue!

It’s been 25 years since Alisan Porter graced the big screen as the curly-haired, pint-sized orphan. Now, with her win on The Voice, the 34-year-old has moved on from “former child star” to singing sensation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I have retired Curly Sue, she is dead! I am now the girl who won The Voice,” Porter told reporters after taking home the crown in the season 10 finale on Tuesday. “I would like you all to know. I’ve waited 30 something years for that! She’s dead!”

Porter beat out Adam Wakefield to take home the coveted crown, and she said the moment was years in the making.

“It’s so cool that’s how my career started and I’m honored to have had a great career when I was young,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s been years, decades since that was over and since I’ve been wanting this.”

Porter has been ready to shed her child star fame since the beginning, revealing in her impressive blind audition that she has long dreamed of being a singer.

“I was an actress when I was very young. It’s not my passion. This is my passion,” she told the coaches in February.

Months later, as the final moments of the highly competitive season drew near, Porter couldn’t help but become emotional.

“I stood on stage in the dress rehearsal and cried my eyes out. Literally, like the ugly Oprah cry,” she told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “Because I have envisioned that moment, that particular moment for some reason struck such an emotional chord with me.”

The mom of two previously opened up about her past struggles with alcohol and told PEOPLE that landing a spot on Aguilera’s team was a step forward.

However, her win in the music competition is just the beginning for the former actress.

“The ride doesn’t end here,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I’m going to keep going and making as much music as humanly possible.”

Aguilera, who is the first female coach to have a winner, echoed Porter’s statements on Tuesday.