Former Blue's Clues Host Steve Burns Admits He Doesn't Have a Clue How to Use TikTok After Joining

"I don't know how to use TikTok at all. I kind of don't even know what it is," Steve Burns admitted in his first video on the platform

After helping a generation of kids navigate the world on Blue's Clues, Steve Burns is looking for a little help from us.

Burns joined TikTok this week and, in his first video, asked if users wouldn't mind explaining the app's purpose to him.

"Hi out there! It's me, Steve," the 48-year-old began. "I don't know how to use TikTok at all. I kind of don't even know what it is. If you could tell me in the comments, thank you."

However, by his second post, he'd found his footing. The minute-long video featured Burns looking intently at the camera, as though he was listening to a friend tell a story.

"I'm just giving you the attention we both know you deserve," he wrote over the video.

Burns was the host of Blue's Clues from 1996 to 2002. In September, he shared a heartfelt explanation about his "abrupt" departure from the show and reflected on the impact that it has had on his life.

"You remember how, when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news. I'm leaving!' " he began the video message, adding: "Can we just talk about that?"

"I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college," he continued. "That was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step away...and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you! And look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time! It's just so amazing, right?"

He added, "I mean, we started out with clues and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help. In fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today. Right now. And that's super cool."

In conclusion, Burns said he "just wanted to say that, after all these years, I never forgot you...ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."

Steve from Blues Clues Steve Burns in Blues Clues | Credit: nickelodeon

Blue's Clues is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. In celebration, Burns joined fellow leads Donovan Patton (Joe) and Joshua Dela Cruz (Josh) to watch a few of their episodes.

Towards the end of the video, the group watched Burns' final episode when he told his dog Blue and audiences at home that he would be going away to college.

In the scene, Blue gave him a hug and Burns responded, "I'm gonna miss you too."

"Will you take good care of my brother Joe while I'm away at college?" he asked the audience. "Great, because sometimes he needs a little help."

The original Blue's Clues star put his hand up to his mouth as he processed viewing a clip of his final episode in 2002.