"We made this video months ago when the lockdown first began but kept it in the vault to celebrate the start of @clarecrawley journey!" former Bachelorette Joelle Fletcher said about the video

Clare Crawley, will you accept this rose?

To celebrate the start of Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday night, 14 former Bachelorettes worked together during quarantine to film a video in support of their "new sister."

In the footage shared to Instagram, all of the ABC franchise's leading ladies (aside from season 2's Meredith Phillips) recorded themselves in two scenes.

First, the women are dolled up and holding red roes, before they give a glimpse into what their everyday lives looks like now — including children, dogs, and, of course, wine.

After focusing on each Bachelorette, the videoconcludes with Crawley, whose scenes are reversed. She begins by looking casual in athleisure wear, catching her rose alongside her pups, before she sits on her couch in a black ball gown awaiting what's to come.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGSeSMgjJP7/?igshid=1tw22za2tpwpw

Numerous other Bachelorettes shared the same video, including Sutter, who spearheaded the idea.

"Reality TV vs reality in a pandemic. 😜" Sutter wrote on her account.

She said of the inspiration behind the video: "When I saw a video @betches put out during the start of quarantine life, it inspired me to reach out to my incredible sisterhood of Bachelorettes to put together our own little number. It took awhile for it to feel right to post, but today couldn’t be more perfect as we officially pass the torch (or roses, if you will) and welcome @clarecrawley to our girl gang on her premiere night! Love these ladies and hope you all love our video! ❤️"

While the drama of Crawley's season is yet to be seen, there's no doubt it's going to be full of surprises.

In a recent trailer, host Chris Harrison tells Crawley's contestants: "In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this."

Later, Harrison sits with a tearful Crawley and candidly says to her, "The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody."

"Congratulations," he adds. "You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

Production on Crawley's season was initially supposed to begin in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually kicked off at a Palm Springs resort in July, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that the space was "essentially a protective bubble" with enforced temperature checks, testing and quarantine for cast and crew.

And not only was her season filmed during a global pandemic, but PEOPLE reported in August that Crawley left abruptly mid-season after falling for one of her suitors — and was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Crawley promised there are "good surprises" in store, though she's staying mum on her current relationship status for now. And while the postponed schedule was "stressful," there was a silver lining.

"There were also honestly so many pros to it getting shut down," she said. "Producers were able to recast some of the guys and get some that were more appropriate for what I was looking for. I wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me. There was a lot of talk about, 'Oh, I'm the older Bachelorette, are these guys too young?' But it was also about: Am I too old for them? It went both ways. So we were able to hone in on what everybody was looking for."

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.