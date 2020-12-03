The reality stars will enjoy a double date night in Los Angeles with two lucky fans

Andi Dorfman and Becca Kufrin are looking for two lucky men to join them for a double date night!

The former Bachelorettes are auctioning off a double date night with them and two fans in Los Angeles — an event that benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The auction, which closes at 8 p.m. on Thursday, has already seen a bid as high as $7,900. Fans that are interested can bid the next highest available amount; bid increments are $50.

The lucky winner and a friend will enjoy a nice meal with Dorfman, 33, and Kufrin, 30, and be able to hear all about their experiences on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

"Becca and I are so happy to be able to support St. Jude's Research Hospital," Dorfman tells PEOPLE. "This cause is great because it helps to find a cure for children with cancer which affects so many around this country and this world."

Image zoom Andi Dorfman

Dorfman, who starred on season 10 of The Bachelorette, says that while she's "super anxious" for the date, she's happy to have season 14 lead Kufrin by her side.

"Becca and I will be together and at the end of the day, this is all for a great cause," she says.

Kufrin, who recently moved to L.A. following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, tells PEOPLE that she's excited but slightly nervous for the date. "This is technically the first date I'll be going on and it's kind of public and with a complete stranger — so yes, I am a bit anxious," she admits. "Thank goodness I'll have Andi by my side."

Image zoom Becca Kufrin | Credit: ABC/Getty

Both women say that they plan to keep an open mind when they meet their double date companions — and aren't opposed to seeing what possibilities can come from the night.

"We are hoping for just some nice guys! Becca and I have been joking that it'd be pretty funny if one of them happened to be a future husband!" Dorfman says.

Adds Kufrin, "Someone fun, interesting, just looking for a fun time! No pressure, just good convo, drinks, food, and hopefully memories."

Kufrin also says that raising money for St. Jude means a lot to her, telling PEOPLE, "I grew up with a strong influence to always donate time, money or resources to great causes and charities, and this was a fun, but rewarding opportunity to raise money for St. Jude. I love children and feel like they are such a bright light, and because cancer and other illnesses have hit my family hard, I understand the need to help to find cures or treatments to help those affected directly by these terrible diseases."

And with 2021 right around the corner, Dorfman — who recently launched Andorfins, a workout app — is prepared to focus more on dating in the new year.